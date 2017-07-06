 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Smoking Ban Sparks John Morgan To Sue Florida Over Medical Marijuana Law

by Nick Evans & Associated Press (WFSU & AP)

Orlando Attorney John Morgan./Photo: Nick Evans, WFSU

Orlando attorney and medical marijuana backer John Morgan is suing the state because a new law doesn’t allow patients to smoke the plant.

Language in the constitutional amendment says it can’t be smoked in public, which implies smoking in private is legal, said Morgan.

“If you go to a swimming pool at a hotel and it says no swimming after 9 pm, no swimming before 8 am, does it mean you can swim between 8 am and 9 pm?  The answer is yes,” said Morgan.

The law signed by Gov. Rick Scott bans smokable forms of marijuana. Lawmakers who supported the ban argued smoking marijuana isn’t healthy.

Morgan is taking his cause to social media with the hashtag #NoSmokeIsAJoke


