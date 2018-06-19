Smokable Medical Marijuana is Illegal Again in Florida

The Florida Department of Health says it’s pleased with an appeals court ruling upholding a ban on smokeable medical marijuana.

The ruling from the First District Court of Appeals in Tallahassee reversed an earlier court decision against the ban. Central Florida attorney John Morgan says he expects the issue will go before the state Supreme court after the earlier judge’s ruling.

“It’s the law and the judge was right. Karen Gievers was right and meanwhile a lot of sick people languish because for many of them smokable is the best form of taking the marijuana.”

More than 120,000 patients are approved for medical marijuana use. Voters in 2016 overwhelmingly supported a state constitutional amendment legalizing the drug. The Legislature approved all forms of medical marijuana but not smokable.

