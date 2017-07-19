 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Sinkhole Opens In The Villages

by (WMFE)

Photo courtesy of The Villages Public Safety Department.

A home in the villages has been deemed too dangerous to live in
That’s because a sinkhole opened up on the private property.

Lt. John Longacre, emergency resource specialist  for The Villages Public Safety Department, said the house that is next to the sinkhole can’t be lived in until it’s fixed and checked out by an engineer.

“I would say it’s about 20 feet across and about 12 to 15 feet deep,” said Longacre.

The sinkhole started opening up Monday and got progressively bigger. The Villages had another sinkhole about two year ago and has had others on golf courses. Longarce said no one was hurt.

He said central Florida typically will see more sinkholes after a drought followed by heavy rain.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

TOP