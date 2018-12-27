 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Singh Settles Harassment Claim Involving Another Employee

Image: OCPA Rick Singh, twitter.com

Orange County Property Appraiser Rick Singh has reached a settlement in a federal lawsuit filed by a former employee who says he was harassed by a separate former employee.

Under the settlement the Orange County Property Appraiser’s office will pay former human resources manager Willis Perry $84,000 in back wages and compensatory damages.

Property Appraiser Rick Singh does not admit any guilt as part of the settlement. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell granted Singh’s motion to dismiss additional claims of discrimination and misconduct.

Perry also accuses Singh of firing him out of retaliation after Perry spoke out about his treatment as an African-American. And Perry says his First Amendment rights were violated.

The lawsuit is separate from another federal one filed by the office’s former finance director and communications director, the employee accused of harassment. That litigation remains unresolved.

Note: This headline and story clarifies previous versions to say the settlement involves the lawsuit’s harassment claim. A judge dismissed the lawsuit’s additional claims of discrimination and misconduct. 


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

