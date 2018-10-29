 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Shots Fired Into Volusia County Republican Party Office

by Brittany Pagano (WMFE)

At least four shots were fired into the Volusia County Republican Party’s office sometime between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.

The South Daytona Police Department said no one was injured, but bullets shattered the windows and damaged walls inside.

The Volusia County Republican Party said in a Facebook post they believe the incident was politically motivated.

In a statement responding to the incident, the League of Women Voters of Florida and the Florida Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence condemned “all forms of domestic terrorism”.

The South Daytona Police have not identified any eyewitnesses, but they are collecting surveillance footage from nearby businesses.


