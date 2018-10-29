Shots Fired Into Volusia County Republican Party Office

At least four shots were fired into the Volusia County Republican Party’s office sometime between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.

The South Daytona Police Department said no one was injured, but bullets shattered the windows and damaged walls inside.

The Volusia County Republican Party said in a Facebook post they believe the incident was politically motivated.

In a statement responding to the incident, the League of Women Voters of Florida and the Florida Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence condemned “all forms of domestic terrorism”.

The South Daytona Police have not identified any eyewitnesses, but they are collecting surveillance footage from nearby businesses.