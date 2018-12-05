 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
2018 Election


Sheriff Calls Council Members “Scumbags’ In Dispute

by (WMFE)

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff is calling county council members “scumbags” for voting to challenge a state constitutional amendment that granted five county-level offices, including sheriff, more power by having them directly elected.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood called six members of the council who voted to challenge the amendment in court “our scumbags of the week in Volusia County.”

Chitwood posted the insult immediately after the council voted 6-1 to challenge the amendment which Florida voters approved last month.

The amendment gives sheriffs, tax collectors, elections supervisors, clerks of court and property appraisers more control of their budget and personnel by making them constitutional officers.

Florida counties affected by the amendment included Volusia, home to Daytona Beach, and Broward and Miami-Dade counties in South Florida.


