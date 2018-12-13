 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Severe Weather In Friday’s Forecast

by (WMFE)

Severe weather, including the possibility of a tornadoes, is possible at some point over the next 36 hours across nearly the entire state of Florida.

Meteorologist Cyndee O’Quinn said this is a significant risk.

“This storm is large and powerful, with lots of upper level energy and it’s because of that, there is the potential for tornadoes,” said O’Quinn.

“Wind damage is also a concern, and for areas in extreme northern Florida – the same areas that have been hit hard the past two weekends – more flooding is also expected.”

O’Quinn said the line of strong to severe storms won’t move into Central Florida until after 9 pm Friday evening. There is a threat of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

