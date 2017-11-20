 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Senator Rubio Could Block Trump’s NASA Nominee

by (WMFE)

Republican Senator Marco Rubio could stop President Trump’s nominee to lead NASA.  Rubio told the News Press last week he’s concerned the pick, Oklahoma Republican Congressman Jim Bridenstine, will make the post too political.

Democratic Senator Bill Nelson shared those same concerns at Bridenstine’s committee hearing earlier this month. The nominee made it out of committee along party lines.

Bridenstine now heads to the full Senate, where Rubio’s vote could swing the confirmation. If the vote follows party lines, much like the committee hearing, Bridentine will need just about all 52 Republicans to vote yes.

Rubio told the News Press that NASA is very important to Florida and is not convinced Bridenstine can lead NASA’s workforce in a productive and constructive way.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Bridenstine campaigned with Senator Ted Cruz, and attacked Rubio in TV ads during the 2016 presidential campaign.


