 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Space


Senator Nelson Visits Blue Origin, OneWeb Manufacturing Facilities

by (WMFE)

Blue Origin's rocket manufacturing facility ahead of a December 2017 opening. Photo: Brendan Byrne (08/09/2017)

Senator Bill Nelson was on Florida’s Space Coast Wednesday checking out the growth of the private space industry.

The Democratic Senator toured Blue Origin’s rocket manufacturing facility just south of Kennedy Space Center. The private space company, headed by Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos, plans to build a rocket that can launch heavy payloads into orbit from Cape Canaveral.

Nelson has been meeting with private space industry leaders in Senate hearings. He said the ability to streamline launches attracts companies that build spacecraft, as well as launch them, to the area. The FAA, Air Force and commercial partners are developing and utilizing autonomous safety measures for launches which decreases the turnaround time between flights. That, said Nelson, is a draw to Florida’s Space Coast.

“We are seeing the true space complex for the United States is being recreated right here in Brevard County,” he told reporters at Blue Origin’s Brevard facility.

“What is happening here is you’re getting it soup to nuts,” said Nelson. “The Cape is coming alive. The Cape is not just a launch facility, it is a manufacturing facility as well.”

Nelson also visited OneWeb Satellites – a company planning to build and launch up to 2,000 satellites into orbit to blanket the globe with broadband internet service.

The Blue Origin facility opens later this year and Bezos wants to launch the new rocket by the end of the decade.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP