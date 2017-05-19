 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Environment


Senate Considers Federal Help For Communities Hit With Toxic Algae

by (WMFE)

The algae bloom at Central Marine in August 2016. Photo by Amy Green

Legislation making its way on Capitol Hill could help Florida communities hit by toxic algae blooms.

The Senate Commerce Committee approved the measure that for the first time would make federal funding available to communities and states affected by toxic algae blooms.

The legislation would grant authority to NOAA and the Environmental Protection Agency to declare the blooms nationally significant, opening access to funding.

Toxic algae blooms last year on Florida’s east and west coasts including in the Indian River Lagoon prompted emergency declarations in four counties.

The blooms are a growing problem. A 2014 occurrence in Lake Erie disrupted the drinking water for more than 200,000 in Toledo, Ohio, shutting down the city.

 


