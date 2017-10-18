 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Sen. Nelson Voices Concern As Most Irma Flood Claims Reportedly Get Denied

by (WMFE)

Lake Jesup is part of the St. Johns River, the state's longest river. The river flooded after Irma. Photo by Amy Green

Sen. Bill Nelson is expressing concern as the National Flood Insurance Program reportedly has denied payments on some 90 percent of claims after Irma.

Nelson also raised alarm that a top leader of the National Flood Insurance Program once worked as an executive for a subcontractor accused of low-balling claims after Superstorm Sandy.

The central Florida Democrat expressed the concerns in a letter to the top administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

He called for more details on new safeguards aimed at protecting flood insurance claims from fraud after a busy hurricane season that has included Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate.

The Palm Beach Post reports some $72 million in payments have been made on flood insurance claims. Many more claims remain. Only 8 percent have been resolved.

 


