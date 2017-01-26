Sen. Nelson Calls For $1 Trillion Roads, Public Works Project

U.S. Senator Bill Nelson unveiled a plan aimed at rebuilding the nation’s crumbling, roads, bridges and airports. The plan mirrors what President Trump has called for.

Democratic Senator Bill Nelson co-sponsored the proposal, which would invest $1 trillion in transportation projects over the next decade.

During a visit to Tampa, Nelson said it would create more than 15 million new jobs by fixing roads, expanding bus and rail systems and modernizing ports and rebuild public schools.

“Florida has more than 200 bridges that have been declared by the Department of Transportation as structurally deficient,” said Nelson.

While President Trump also has called for major spending on infrastructure, Nelson said he expects a struggle in Congress over where to get the money to pay for all these projects.