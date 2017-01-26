 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Sen. Nelson Calls For $1 Trillion Roads, Public Works Project

by Steve Newborn (WUSF)
Sen. Bill Nelson. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

U.S. Senator Bill Nelson unveiled a plan aimed at rebuilding the nation’s crumbling, roads, bridges and airports. The plan mirrors what President Trump has called for.

Democratic Senator Bill Nelson co-sponsored the proposal, which would invest $1 trillion in transportation projects over the next decade.

During a visit to Tampa, Nelson said it would create more than 15 million new jobs by fixing roads, expanding bus and rail systems and modernizing ports and rebuild public schools.

“Florida has more than 200 bridges that have been declared by the Department of Transportation as structurally deficient,” said Nelson.

While President Trump also has called for major spending on infrastructure, Nelson said he expects a struggle in Congress over where to get the money to pay for all these projects.


