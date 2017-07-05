 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Sen. Bill Nelson Introduces Law to Reduce Student Loan Rates

by Madeline Ninno (WMFE)
Play Audio
Sen. Bill Nelson. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Sen. Bill Nelson. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Senator Bill Nelson is introducing a bill aimed at reducing student loan rates. The central Florida democrat’s bill also would allow people with existing student loans to refinance them.

Nelson said, “The only way America is competitive in the global marketplace is to be more creative and more inventive and more ingenious. That’s our cutting edge. And that means you have to have an educated workforce.”

The bill would cap rates at 4 percent. It also would eliminate loan origination fees, which students must pay to have their loans processed.

More than 42 million Americans have outstanding student loan debt. The average college graduate has more than $37,000 of debt.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP