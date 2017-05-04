 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Sen. Bill Nelson: Airline Passengers Feel Like Self-Loading Cargo

by (WMFE)
Orlando International Airport. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Orlando International Airport. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senator says he thinks the airline industry has become anti-competitive and is hurting the flying public.

Florida Sen. Bill Nelson says air travelers often tell him they “feel like they’re being treated as self-loading cargo rather than as valued consumers.”

Nelson is the top Democrat on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee — which is holding a hearing Thursday on airline travel.

He says people are so fed up that they’re using their cellphones to hold airlines accountable by recording incidents that show travelers being treated unfairly.

Last month, a passenger was dragged off a United Airlines flight, and on an American Airlines plane, a mother with a stroller was bullied by a flight attendant.

Videos of both incidents were widely circulated on social media.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Catherine Welch

About Catherine Welch

News Director

Catherine Welch is news director at WMFE. Before moving to Florida she was news director at Rhode Island Public Radio. Previous roles as news director include WHQR in Wilmington NC and KBIA in Columbia MO. Catherine has won several regional Edward R. Murrow awards and awards from the Public Radio News Directors ... Read Full Bio »

TOP