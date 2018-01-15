Seminole Schools Tackle Behavior Problems With Hero Program

Seminole County schools are tackling bad behavior in a new way.

The Hero program is a new behavioral management system that started this school year in two schools.

It focuses on reinforcement, redirection and communication.

Rock Lake Middle School principal Jordan Rodriguez said their main focus is on reinforcement of positive behavior.

“Hopefully students who let’s say more than their fair share make poor choices, when they start seeing these other kids being able to cash out their positive points for different incentives, hopefully that will bring them over to that side,” said Rodriguez

Hero allows administrators to choose the specific behaviors to award incentives and points for. Rodriguez chose behaviors such as showing leadership, courtesy, and following dress code. One behavior that will have demerits for are disruptions to class.

Rodriguez said parents and teachers have given positive feedback to the program so far.

For them, it’s a pleasant change to get calls about good behavior.