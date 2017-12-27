 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Seminole County Tax Collector Urges Florida Gov. To Allow Early Tax Payments

by (WMFE)

Hundreds of Floridians are asking if they can pay their property taxes early. The GOP tax overhaul caps deductions for taxes paid to local governments at $10,000 per year.

Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph says he’s getting hundreds of calls from residents who want to pay next year’s taxes early so they can take a bigger deduction next year.

But paying early is against state law.

“As people started to realize ‘hey, I’m not going to be able to take this deduction in 2018,’ we started getting phone calls,” said Randolph. “And we were anticipating them.”

Seminole County’s tax collector is asking Gov. Rick Scott to allow residents to pre-pay their 2018 property taxes.

New York’s governor issued an executive order allowing prepayment of property taxes so they can take the deduction when filling out their 2017 tax return.

 


