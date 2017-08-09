 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Seminole County Tax Collector Issues Trespass Notice To Commissioner

by (WMFE)
County commissioners will meet with tourism officials to discuss alternatives slogans for a campaign to attract more tourists to the area. Photo: Seminole County.

Image: Seminole County.

The Seminole County tax collector has barred a Seminole County commissioner from his office. Joel Greenberg handed a trespass notice to commissioner Brenda Carey at a commission meeting Tuesday.

Greenberg said Carey made disparaging comments about the way the office was run and about him, and used profanity while talking with a clerk at the office.

He wants an apology.

“I’m hopeful that there can be a meeting of the minds where Commissioner Carey can apologize and admit she was wrong, and we can move forward,” said Greenberg.

“She’s not allowed in any of our branch offices until further notice,” he said.

Carey emailed the following statement to WMFE:

My husband and I were in a public building doing personal business as private citizens.

Mr. Greenberg’s behavior does not warrant a response.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Carey said she did not use profanity and that the issue was “all political”.

But Greenberg said the trespass notice has nothing to do with politics.

Greenberg and the Seminole County commission have been at odds over the amount of excess fees sent back to the county.

Greenberg has also instituted a policy of allowing some of his staff to openly carry firearms.

 

 

 

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP