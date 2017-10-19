 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Seminole County Tax Collector Adds Armed Security Officers

by (WMFE)

The armed officers are trained for scenarios from active shooters to irate customers. Photo by Amy Green

Seminole County’s tax collector is adding security officers trained in active shooter and other scenarios.

The four deputy revenue officers were sworn in Thursday.

The deputy revenue officers, mostly new hires, were sworn in during a small ceremony in front of the Seminole County courthouse. Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talked with reporters afterward.

“It’s like an airport. We have so many people coming through our offices. We do not want to be the first tax collector’s office where there is an incident. By taking these measures we’ve put ourselves in a position where we’re pretty safe.”

The armed officers also will assist with routine tasks like customer service. Greenberg says other tax collector offices are reaching out, and he expects more will follow his lead.

 


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

