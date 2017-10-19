Seminole County Tax Collector Adds Armed Security Officers

Seminole County’s tax collector is adding security officers trained in active shooter and other scenarios.

The four deputy revenue officers were sworn in Thursday.

The deputy revenue officers, mostly new hires, were sworn in during a small ceremony in front of the Seminole County courthouse. Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talked with reporters afterward.

“It’s like an airport. We have so many people coming through our offices. We do not want to be the first tax collector’s office where there is an incident. By taking these measures we’ve put ourselves in a position where we’re pretty safe.”

The armed officers also will assist with routine tasks like customer service. Greenberg says other tax collector offices are reaching out, and he expects more will follow his lead.