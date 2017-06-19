 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Seminole County Offering Discounted Bear-Proof Trash Cans

by (WMFE)
Black Bear- photo courtesy of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Hundreds of requests are flowing into Seminole County for discounted bear-resistant trash cans.

Thanks to a grant from the state wildlife commission, Seminole County was able to purchase $1,300 bear-proof trash cans that it’s re-selling to residents at a reduced price.

Hardware stores sell them for around $200, but residents can buy them for less than half of that, and home owners associations can buy them in bulk for about $42. Low-income residents in that area can apply for free trash cans.

Discounts are only given to Seminole County residents in the Urban Bear Management Area, that’s west of I-4 and just east of the interstate.

Seminole County is known as Florida’s epicenter for bear and human encounters.

The county started enforcing an ordinance last year that cracks down on when the trash could be taken out. It also requires residents to keep up with other bear snacks like pet food and fruit trees.


Catherine Welch

About Catherine Welch

News Director

Catherine Welch is news director at WMFE. Before moving to Florida she was news director at Rhode Island Public Radio. Previous roles as news director include WHQR in Wilmington NC and KBIA in Columbia MO. Catherine has won several regional Edward R. Murrow awards and awards from the Public Radio News Directors

