Environment


Seminole County Leads Central Florida With Most Sewage Spills During And After Irma

Lake Jesup is part of the St. Johns River, the state's longest river. The river flooded after Irma. Photo by Amy Green

Seminole County led central Florida with its number of sewage spills during and after Hurricane Irma.

Some 122 sewage spills were reported in Seminole County between the hurricane and Nov. 30. Orange County followed with 103 spills. Volusia County had the least number, 14.

The Wekiva Hunt Club in Seminole County was one problem area. Tom Oakley of Utilities Inc. says raw sewage streamed from the back of the building and treated water flooded streets.

“We have that equalization tank, which holds sewage waiting to be treated, and that overflowed as a result of the very high volumes coming into the plant. And it left our property, which requires us to report it, which we did. But it did not reach any body of water.”

The Wekiva Hunt Club is situated in the watershed of the federally protected Wekiva River. The Department of Environmental Protection says the river was untouched.


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

