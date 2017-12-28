Seminole County Leads Central Florida With Most Sewage Spills During And After Irma

Seminole County led central Florida with its number of sewage spills during and after Hurricane Irma.

Some 122 sewage spills were reported in Seminole County between the hurricane and Nov. 30. Orange County followed with 103 spills. Volusia County had the least number, 14.

The Wekiva Hunt Club in Seminole County was one problem area. Tom Oakley of Utilities Inc. says raw sewage streamed from the back of the building and treated water flooded streets.

“We have that equalization tank, which holds sewage waiting to be treated, and that overflowed as a result of the very high volumes coming into the plant. And it left our property, which requires us to report it, which we did. But it did not reach any body of water.”

The Wekiva Hunt Club is situated in the watershed of the federally protected Wekiva River. The Department of Environmental Protection says the river was untouched.