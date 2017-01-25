 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Seminole Co. Elections Supervisor Defends Integrity Of Voting Process

by (WMFE)

In reaction to a tweet by President Trump about voter fraud by “dead people” who remain on voter rolls … Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Michael Ertel says at any given time there are dead people on the voter rolls because when someone dies their name doesn’t magically disappear immediately.

“We get information from the state, who gets it from other agencies in the state and the name comes off the rolls within a week,” said Ertel.

He said there’s no evidence any “dead people” voted in the last election. Five absentee ballots were stolen from mailboxes in his county but the office caught it. The fraudulently returned ballots were turned over to law enforcement.

Ertel said it’s his job to educate citizens about how well the voter process works.

“Voter fraud is one of the least committed felonies in the country and the key to ensuring that it remains one of those least committed felonies is to prosecute when it does happen,” said Ertel.

He said in the nearly 12 years he has headed up Seminole County elections, there was one case of voter fraud in which someone used someone else’s ID to cast a ballot.

 


Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

