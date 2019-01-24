Secretary Of State Mike Ertel Resigns Over Blackface Photos

Florida’s newly appointed Secretary of State Mike Ertel has resigned after photos have emerged of him in blackface.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports the former Seminole County supervisor of elections dressed as a quote “Hurricane Katrina victim” at a 2005 Halloween party.

Governor Ron DeSantis’ office says the governor has accepted Ertel’s resignation and had no further comment.

The photo was taken eight months after Ertel was elected supervisor of elections in Seminole County.

Ertel and the county supervisor of elections office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.