 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

2018 Election


Secretary Of State Mike Ertel Resigns Over Blackface Photos

by (WMFE)
Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Mike Ertel. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Mike Ertel. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida’s newly appointed Secretary of State Mike Ertel has resigned after photos have emerged of him in blackface.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports the former Seminole County supervisor of elections dressed as a quote “Hurricane Katrina victim” at a 2005 Halloween party.

Governor Ron DeSantis’ office says the governor has accepted Ertel’s resignation and had no further comment.

The photo was taken eight months after Ertel was elected supervisor of elections in Seminole County.

Ertel and the county supervisor of elections office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

About Emily Lang

Emily Lang

TOP