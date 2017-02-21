 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


SeaWorld Warns Of Lower Revenue & Attendance In 2016

by (WMFE)

SeaWorld’s revenue and attendance dropped last year, according to estimates released Tuesday.

Ahead of next week’s report to investors, SeaWorld released a revenue estimate of $1.344 billion for 2016, that’s down $26 million from the prior year.

Attendance also dropped by about 470,000 visitors to an estimated 22 million guests last year. The company points to a drop in Brazilian visitors as a factor in its lower attendance.

SeaWorld has struggled to rebound since an orca killed an Orlando trainer in 2010, prompting some to suggest the animal’s treatment led to her death.

SeaWorld plans to roll out new attractions this summer, including a new roller coaster at its San Antonio park and a virtual reality coaster at its park in Orlando.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Catherine Welch

About Catherine Welch

News Director

Catherine Welch is news director at WMFE. Before moving to Florida she was news director at Rhode Island Public Radio. Previous roles as news director include WHQR in Wilmington NC and KBIA in Columbia MO. Catherine has won several regional Edward R. Murrow awards and awards from the Public Radio News Directors ... Read Full Bio »

TOP