SeaWorld To Avoid Justice Department Investigation, Company Says

SeaWorld says the Justice Department is ending an investigation of the company.

The investigation was over whether company executives misled investors about the negative impact of the documentary, “Blackfish.”

SeaWorld says in an SEC filing the Justice Department has notified the company it will not take any action.

The Orlando-based theme park company and two former executives agreed in September to pay more than $5 million to settle federal fraud claims.

The claims were brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. They alleged the executives made misleading statements about the documentary’s impact.

Attendance and revenue declined after the 2013 release of “Blackfish.” The documentary implied animal treatment led to an orca attack in Orlando that left a trainer dead.