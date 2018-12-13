 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Environment


SeaWorld To Avoid Justice Department Investigation, Company Says

by (WMFE)

SeaWorld says the Justice Department is ending an investigation of the company.

The investigation was over whether company executives misled investors about the negative impact of the documentary, “Blackfish.”

SeaWorld says in an SEC filing the Justice Department has notified the company it will not take any action.

The Orlando-based theme park company and two former executives agreed in September to pay more than $5 million to settle federal fraud claims.

The claims were brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. They alleged the executives made misleading statements about the documentary’s impact.

Attendance and revenue declined after the 2013 release of “Blackfish.” The documentary implied animal treatment led to an orca attack in Orlando that left a trainer dead.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP