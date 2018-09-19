 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
SeaWorld Reaches Settlement Over SEC Charges

Photo: Michael Lowin, Wikimedia Commons.

SeaWorld has reached a $5 million settlement with the federal government after the company was charged with misleading investors about the negative impact of the film Blackfish on park attendance.

The controversial 2013 documentary about the death of trainer Dawn Brancheau explores the treatment of animals at the theme park.

Former CEO James Atchison will pay one-fifth of the fines.

In a statement, a SeaWorld spokesperson said under the terms of the settlement, the company neither admits nor denies the allegations.


