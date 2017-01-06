SeaWorld Orca That Killed Trainer, Plunged Company Into Controversy Dies

The SeaWorld orca that killed a trainer, triggering a controversy over the theme park company’s treatment of killer whales, has died.

SeaWorld announced Tilikum died Friday after suffering from a persistent and complicated bacterial lung infection.

Tilikum was 36, SeaWorld says near the end of the average male killer whale’s life span.

His role in trainer Dawn Brancheau’s death in 2010 and the documentary “Blackfish” that implied his treatment led to the tragedy sent SeaWorld’s business into a spiral.

SeaWorld later announced a new focus on conservation and in March last year plans to discontinue breeding killer whales.

Twenty-two orcas remain at SeaWorld’s parks in Orlando, San Antonio and San Diego.