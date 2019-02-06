 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


SeaWorld Gets A New CEO

by (WMFE)

Photo: Michael Lowin, Wikimedia Commons.

Embattled SeaWorld has a new chief executive officer.

Gustavo Antorcha had been chief operating officer at Carnival Cruise Lines.

SeaWorld says at Carnival, Antorcha led on things like communications and marketing, new guest experiences and price optimization that are central to the theme park company’s strategy.

Antorcha replaces John Reilly, who had stepped in on an interim basis nearly a year ago as SeaWorld struggled with declining attendance and revenue.

Since then the theme park company has rebounded, after an orca killed a trainer in 2010 and the documentary Blackfish suggested the animal’s treatment led to her death.

Antorcha will oversee SeaWorld Entertainment, which includes theme parks in Orlando, San Antonio and San Diego along with Busch Gardens and Aquatica.

Reilly was appointed chief operating officer at SeaWorld.


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News.

