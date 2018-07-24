 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


SeaWorld Caring For Rescued Melon-Headed Whale

by (WMFE)
melon-headed whale

Photo courtesy of SeaWorld.

A melon-headed whale is in recovery at SeaWorld Orlando. Staff at the park’s rehabilitation facility are watching the 290-pound adult whale around the clock.

The SeaWorld Orlando Rescue Team and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium rescued the whale. He was found stranded on Clearwater Beach on Friday.

The odds are stacked against animals like this.

“Overall right now, for a stranded animal, he’s doing OK. The thing about stranded cetaceans is their success rates are usually pretty low because they strand for a reason, and they’re not able to show you real clearly what that issue is,” said Jon Peterson, manager of rescue operations at SeaWorld Florida.

The whale didn’t have any external injuries. Workers are treating the whale for dehydration and stress and running more diagnostic tests.

“These animals are supposed to be out in the water and when they come in [to the beach], just gravity itself puts stress on the body and you start seeing different signs from stress issues and infections,” said Peterson.

Peterson said the goal is to stabilize the whale and get his health back to 100 percent. It’s too early to talk about when, or if he will ever be released.

“Every animal that comes through the door, you have a personal tie to, getting attached like you would with a pet? We try not to, try not to, but that’s hard, when you work with an animal around the clock for weeks on end or months on end, or years on end, you’re always going to get attached in some way,” said Peterson.

SeaWorld Orlando is also taking care of 26 rescued manatees and 15 sea turtles. They’ve rescued nearly 300 birds so far this year.

Photo courtesy of SeaWorld.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

TOP