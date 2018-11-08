Scott Sues Broward, Palm Beach Elections Supervisors As His Lead Over Nelson Narrows

Republican Governor Rick Scott said there could be “rampant fraud” in Broward and Palm Beach counties, where elections supervisors are still counting ballots from Tuesday’s election.

His lead over Democrat Bill Nelson in the U.S. Senate Race has shrunk to just more than 15,000 votes and is headed for a machine recount.

“We’ve all seen the incompetence and irregularities in vote tabulations in Broward and Palm Beach for years,” said Scott.

“Well, here we go again. I will not sit idly by while unethical liberals try to steal this election from the great people of Florida.”

Broward elections supervisor Brenda Snipes was reviewing provisional ballots with a canvassing board as Scott made his announcement. She said she didn’t know about the lawsuit and didn’t address it further.

Her Palm Beach counterpart, Susan Bucher, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Scott said he has also directed the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate.

Sen. Bill Nelson released a statement in response to Scott’s announcement.

“The goal here is to see that all the votes in Florida are counted and counted accurately,” said Nelson.

“Rick Scott’s action appears to be politically motivated and borne out of desperation.”