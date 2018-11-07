Scott Claims Victory, Nelson Does Not Concede

Bill Nelson has not conceded and is planning on making a full statement today.

Florida’s Senate race between Republican Governor Rick Scott and Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson was neck-and-neck all evening.

Nelson’s campaign says the senator will wait for all votes to be counted.

The race is closely watched as it will help determine Republican control in the Senate. Scott was a two-term governor. Nelson was a three-term incumbent.

Top issues in the race were the environment and health care, as both candidates unleashed a flurry of attack ads.

