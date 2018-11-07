 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
2018 Election


Scott Claims Victory, Nelson Does Not Concede

by Amy Green (WMFE)
Florida's Senate race between Republican Governor Rick Scott and Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson was neck-and-neck all evening. Photo: Amy Green

Rick Scott is claiming victory in Florida’s closely watched Senate race.

Bill Nelson has not conceded and is planning on making a full statement today.

Florida’s Senate race between Republican Governor Rick Scott and Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson was neck-and-neck all evening.

Nelson’s campaign says the senator will wait for all votes to be counted.

The race is closely watched as it will help determine Republican control in the Senate. Scott was a two-term governor. Nelson was a three-term incumbent.

Top issues in the race were the environment and health care, as both candidates unleashed a flurry of attack ads.

