Local News


Schools Still Serving Lunch After Hurricane Irma

by Emily Lang (WMFE)
Faculty of East River High School and Orange County Public Schools serving lunches after Hurricane Irma. Courtesy of Dale Valente, East River High School Principal

Orange County Public Schools have been closed for nearly a week, and for some students that means more than fifteen missed meals.

The county’s Food and Nutrition Services Program is attempting to alleviate the stress of additional food costs placed on families. Food service trucks are being placed outside of schools to handout packaged lunches. The program is targeting high poverty areas affected by Hurricane Irma.

Senior director for the program, Lora Gilbert, says meals during this time are important for these students. “The kids depends on the meals program. They usually eat breakfast, lunch, and supper with us. Some of the kids that have been showing up this week, you can tell they’re really hungry.”

For students and parents who have been unable to reach the distribution area, some school leaders are going into the local communities and delivering the lunches themselves.

The program has served nearly 4,000 school lunches over the past three days.

The food trucks have been feeding students for the past three days.

 


