School Virtual Shooter Training Program Aimed At Survival 

by Curt Anderson (AP)

Photo: Lindsey Kilbride

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Using cutting-edge video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

The training center is housed at the University of Central Florida in Orlando and offers numerous role-playing opportunities that can be used to train anyone in the world with a computer.

The $5.6 million program called the Enhanced Dynamic Geo-Social Environment, or EDGE, is similar to those used by the Army to train soldiers in combat tactics and scenarios using a virtual environment.

Originally designed for police and fire agencies, the civilian version is now being expanded to schools. Homeland Security officials say the schools version should be ready for launch by spring.


