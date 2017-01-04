 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Health


School Opens for Central Florida Toddlers Who are Deaf and Hard of Hearing

by (WMFE)
Central Florida is now home to one of few auditory-oral schools for toddlers in Florida. Photo: Clarke Schools for Hearing and Speech.

Central Florida is now home to one of few auditory-oral schools for toddlers in Florida. Photo: Clarke Schools for Hearing and Speech.

A school devoted to teaching toddlers who are deaf and have difficulty hearing will open its doors Wednesday in Winter Park.

The Clarke School for Hearing and Speech, part of a small network of private schools across the country, is central Florida’s first auditory-oral school for 2-, 3-, and 4-year-olds. It is one of few of its kind in the state.

Teachers there are trained to help children with cochlear implants and other hearing devices learn to communicate alongside their hearing peers by kindergarten. The teachers will focus on spoken language techniques rather than sign language.

“Our goal is to have children with language and vocabulary scores that are matching their hearing peers so they function in a normal school setting,” said co-director Cynthia Robinson.

The school will welcome eight pre-kindergartners in its first class, which will be held at Winter Park Presbyterian Church. Some have cochlear implants.

Robinson said it is a game changer in an arena where technology to help young people hear is advancing, adding that schools need more people trained to understand the children’s needs and teach them how to express themselves.

“We don’t have enough qualified professionals,” she said. “We don’t have enough early invention to really get these children the start they need to fulfill the promise that the technology provides us.”

The Clarke Schools for Hearing and Speech opened their first school in Florida in 1996 in Jacksonville.

Tuition there can range from $30,000 and up per student per year. Florida students, however, are receiving substantial aid from government subsidies specifically for children with special needs.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Renata Sago

About Renata Sago

Reporter

Renata Sago is WMFE's general assignment reporter and occasional anchor. Her reporting runs the gamut and has been heard on NPR, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Voice of America, and American Public Media. The Chicago native began her career in public radio as an intern for Worldview, WBEZ-FM's daily ... Read Full Bio »

TOP