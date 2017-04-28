 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


School Bus Safety Bill Passes Florida House

by Associated Press (AP)
The board plans to budget for twelve new bus routes to transport kids who live within two miles of their elementary schools. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — People who drive past stopped school buses and injure or kill a student would face increased penalties under a bill passed by the Florida House.

The measure was passed unanimously on Friday.

Republican Rep. Dane Eagle said he sponsored the bill after a student in his district was killed by a driver passing a stopped school bus and the driver only received a $1,000 fine and a six month license suspension. The bill calls for a $1,500 fine and a one year license suspension.

Violators would also have to serve 120 hours of community service in a trauma center and would have to attend a victim impact panel or driver improvement course.

An identical Senate bill is ready for a full chamber vote.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP