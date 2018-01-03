 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Scattered Outages In Central Florida, Energy Saving Tips

Stock photo. Photo courtesy of Florida Power & Light's Facebook page.

Thousands of Duke Energy customers have been without power in central Florida Wednesday. The utility said crews are out restoring scattered weather-related outages and that some have already been restored.

OUC has extra crews on stand by for the cold snap. OUC said there are some things you can do to not get sticker shock when you open your bill. Spokesperson Tim Trudell said make sure to not set your thermostat above 68 degrees.

“Because once you start to do that, then you’ll notice a significant increase in your power consumption and therefore your bill and if you can, a lot of people are comfortable a little less than that, 65, 66 really think of it in terms of dollars,” said Trudell.

OUC said heating can account for more than half of a home’s energy use this week.

Another tip, most ceiling fans have a switch on top to set your fan to run clock-wise. That forces warmer air down.


