Sanford Superfund Site Recommended For Redevelopment

The Environmental Protection Agency says a former Sanford dry cleaner is among 31 Superfund sites nationwide with the greatest potential for redevelopment.

The Sanford Dry Cleaners operated from the 1940s to 2001. The EPA says the site now is ready for redevelopment.

Its clean-up included contaminated soil inside and outside the building and contaminated groundwater. The primary contaminates were chemicals often used in dry cleaning.

The city plans on selling the site for redevelopment, most likely commercial or mixed-use. The one-acre site is a half-mile from Lake Monroe and includes adjacent properties that are vacant.

Commercial properties bordering the site include a microbrewery, restaurant, pottery place and wine store. Residential properties also are in the area.


