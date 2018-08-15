Sanford Burnham Might Become a Cutting-Edge Cancer Center for Patients Depending on how Next Week’s Vote Goes

The future of the Sanford Burnham building could be determined next week. The Orlando City Council will vote on a proposal to transfer the building and land to the University of Central Florida on Monday. The Orange County Board of County Commissioners and UCF Board of Trustees vote on the proposal Tuesday. City of Orlando Economic Development Director Brooke Bonnett says it would become the site of the new UCF Lake Nona Cancer Center, and continue Sanford Burnham’s mission in Central Florida.

“They have been an integral part of our life science community. And without Sanford Burnham operating at that site, it’s safe to say we wouldn’t have seen the medical development we’ve seen within Medical City.”

If the 50 million dollar deal goes through, UCF could move into the building as early as December 2018. Sanford Burnham was brought to Florida in 2006 with an incentive package worth over 300 million dollars.

