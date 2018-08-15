 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Health


Sanford Burnham Might Become a Cutting-Edge Cancer Center for Patients Depending on how Next Week’s Vote Goes

Sanford Burnham might get a new lease on life based on two votes early next week. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The future of the Sanford Burnham building could be determined next week. The Orlando City Council will vote on a proposal to transfer the building and land to the University of Central Florida on Monday. The Orange County Board of County Commissioners and UCF Board of Trustees vote on the proposal Tuesday. City of Orlando Economic Development Director Brooke Bonnett says it would become the site of the new UCF Lake Nona Cancer Center, and continue Sanford Burnham’s mission in Central Florida.

“They have been an integral part of our life science community. And without Sanford Burnham operating at that site, it’s safe to say we wouldn’t have seen the medical development we’ve seen within Medical City.”

If the 50 million dollar deal goes through, UCF could move into the building as early as December 2018. Sanford Burnham was brought to Florida in 2006 with an incentive package worth over 300 million dollars.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 


