Sadness, Solidarity From Central Florida Representatives After Shooting

Ron DeSantis. Photo courtesy Congress

Central Florida’s congressional delegation is expressing sadness and solidarity after Wednesday’s shooting outside of Washington, D.C., at a baseball practice.

Ron DeSantis says he believes he was approached by the gunman while leaving the practice. DeSantis tells multiple news organizations the man asked whether Democrats or Republicans were on the field.

Stephanie Murphy echoed remarks Speaker Paul Ryan delivered on the House floor, saying “An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us.”

Val Demings described the rampage as “senseless” and says she was saddened but relieved the gunman was stopped. He was shot and died later at a hospital.

Dan Webster called for prayers for House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and the other wounded. Two Capitol Police officers and a former congressional aide were also shot.

 


