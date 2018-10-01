 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
2018 Election


Rosselló Endorses Nelson In Senate Re-election Bid

by (WMFE)
Sen. Bill Nelson. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Puerto Rico’s Governor Ricardo Rosselló is endorsing Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) in his re-election bid. Both Nelson and his challenger, Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) are scrambling for Puerto Rican votes.

Speaking at a campaign event in Orlando Monday, Rosselló thanked Nelson for securing funds for Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Rosselló is a Democrat like Nelson, but he said this endorsement was a tough decision.

“Governor Scott has also been a friend, but I am here in spite of that because I believe in Bill Nelson,” said Rosselló.

“I am grateful for his longstanding friendship for the people of Puerto Rico.” 

Nelson thanked Rosselló for the endorsement “under difficult circumstances”.

Nelson said Puerto Ricans have been treated like second class citizens in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

“It’s our obligation as Americans, as Floridians, it’s our obligation to help them,” said Nelson.

“And governor [Rosselló], it’s a great great honor that you can stand with me.”

Gov. Scott has made numerous trips to Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria. He’s secured endorsements from the likes of Congresswoman Jennifer González Colón and Puerto Rico’s secretary of state Luis Rivera Marin.


