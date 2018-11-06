 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
2018 Election


Ron DeSantis Will Be Florida’s Next Governor; Gillum Concedes

Ron DeSantis focuses on the economy, crime, and education during Deltona rally. Photo: Danielle Prieur

In a race that has garnered national attention, Democrat Andrew Gillum has conceded his bid to be Florida governor.

The race was viewed as a proxy battle between President Donald Trump and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. Both candidates came from behind in the primaries after their respective high-profile endorsements.

Gillum gave a concession speech in Tallahassee, saying that despite the loss, it doesn’t change his views.

“Nothing we believe in is compromised,” Gillum said. “I still believe that we oughta pay teachers what they’re worth. I still believe we oughta clean up our environment, our air, our water quality, our beaches, our shores. I still believe we oughta have the kind of economy where people are able to work one job instead of two or three or four.”

DeSantis talked about growing Florida’s economy in his victory speech.

“Floridians can count on me to keep taxes low,” DeSantis said. “I don’t think there’s a limit to the good we can do.”

 


