Suspect Apprehended in Orange Ave Shooting that Caused Rollins College Lockdown

Update 10 p.m.

After what onlookers described as a series of loud pops and media were told to stand back, police have suspect Jerad Christopher Vasquez in custody. No police injuries have been reported. The status of the suspect and the person he shot can’t be confirmed at this time.

ALERT- Jerad Christopher Vazquez has been apprehended. Thank you to our community for your support & understanding during this incident. Many thanks to our neighboring LEO community for your assistance as well. Your efforts helped immensely. No officers were hurt or injured. — Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) September 18, 2018





Update 7:30 p.m.

Winter Park Police have identified the suspect as Jerad Christopher Vasquez. They say he left on foot after shooting another person near Rollins College. He is pictured in the photograph on the left before the incident, wearing the gray shirt and long black shorts he is believed to be still wearing. He is carrying an handgun of an unknown caliber.

We have identified the subject as Jared Christopher Vasquez. The photograph on the left is his appearance and clothing worn at the time of the incident. If you see him, please do not approach the suspect. Immediately call local authorities at 911. Suspect is armed & dangerous. pic.twitter.com/D55IJkanDd — Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) September 17, 2018

Police have rolled in lights to allow them to continue to search throughout the evening if necessary.

For now, the lockdown has been lifted at Rollins College with classes resuming tonight as usual. Police are still recommending people stay out of the area if they don’t need to be there.

Please resume normal activity. Tonight’s classes remain on schedule.

Thank you for your cooperation & staying safe, Tars. — Rollins College (@rollinscollege) September 17, 2018

If you see the suspect or notice any suspicious activity, please call 9-1-1 or 407-644-1313. Do not try to confront the suspect.

Update: 4:30 p.m.

Winter Park Police are searching for the suspect after a shooting near Rollins College. Police say the suspect is a white male wearing a gray shirt and long black shorts and carrying a handgun.

The suspect we are looking for is a white male armed with a handgun. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and long black shorts. Please do not approach the suspect. Call 911/407-644-1313 — Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) September 17, 2018

Rollins College is on lock down as police investigate a shooting near campus.

Rollins community stay sheltered in place while this situation is resolved. Await further instruction. https://t.co/Wyb9kFyOrm — Rollins College (@rollinscollege) September 17, 2018

Winter Park Police are advising people to avoid Orange Avenue between Fairbanks and 17-92.

A shelter in place notification is in effect on the Rollins campus. Students are being told to go to the nearest classroom and lock the doors.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.