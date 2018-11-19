 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
2018 Election


Rick Scott Wins Florida Senate Race, But Litigation Lingers

Florida Governor Rick Scott.

Florida’s chaotic Senate race is over, but the litigation isn’t.

The lawsuits piled up as the race underwent a chaotic recount. Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson conceded over the weekend, leaving Republican Gov. Rick Scott the winner.

Law professor Michael Morley of Florida State University says even so some of the litigation directly targets Florida law, like the requirement that mail-in ballot signatures match signatures on file.

“It’s not going to just go away on its own. Something will have to be done. The court will have to decide whether to keep the injunction enforced. The plaintiffs will have to decide whether they keep litigating.”

Neither campaign immediately responded to requests for comment. Separate recounts also confirmed Republican Ron DeSantis as Florida’s next governor, and Democrat Nikki Fried as the agriculture commissioner.

 


