Environment


Researchers Study Effects As Cause Of Mass Bird Abandonment Remains A Mystery

by (WMFE)

Seahorse Key. Photo courtesy of the National Audubon Society

Researchers still don’t know why tens of thousands of birds vanished suddenly two years ago from the Florida Gulf Coast’s largest colony.

They only are beginning to understand the ramifications.

New University of Florida research shows cottonmouth snakes have declined significantly since the birds abandoned the island.

Lead author Mark Sandfoss says the snakes’ health and population have deteriorated. He says it is one example of how the abandonment has affected the island.

“Certainly this kind of influx of nutrients from all the birds and the guano will have impacts on the amount of nutrients in the system, which could impact invertebrates, which could impact the whole ecosystem in a negative way.”

Thousands of egrets, pelicans, roseate spoonbills and other species relocated to a nearby island, but researchers still don’t know where most of the birds went.

 


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

