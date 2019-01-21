 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Environment


Researchers Focus On Immune Systems Of Indian River Lagoon Green Sea Turtles With Tumors

by (WMFE)

Photo courtesy The Nature Conservancy.

Researchers are focusing on the immune systems of Indian River Lagoon green sea turtles as they search for why nearly half are covered with tumors.

A turtle herpesvirus is believed to be behind the tumors that can grow inside and outside of the sea turtles’ bodies, obstructing internal organs and affecting eyesight and mobility.

 But Anna Savage of the University of Central Florida says not every sea turtle with the virus develops the tumors, which led researchers to focus on their immune systems.

“The idea is that if you’ve got the right flavor of these genes you’re going to be able to effectively respond to the viral infection and you’re not going to suffer from this disease that a turtle that doesn’t have that right flavor of the genes is going to not be able to fight off and is going to get the disease.”

Researchers also are considering environmental factors. Green sea turtles are endangered. The ailing Indian River Lagoon is the focus of a regional restoration effort.


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

