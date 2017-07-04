 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Environment


Research Examines Sea Level Rise Impact Inland

by (WMFE)

Photo courtesy NASA

Central Florida will be one of the top destinations for residents displaced by sea level rise in the coming century, new research finds.

The University of Georgia study is believed to be the first to examine how sea level rise will reshape the nation’s population inland.

Author Matt Hauer says the findings establish the issue as more than a coastal one and show land-locked communities are unprepared for the influx.

“Assuming that we do have a quarter of a million additional people moving into Orlando, that’s more houses, that’s more roads, that’s more water resources, that’s more power.”

Orlando ranked second as a destination for displaced residents after Austin, Texas. Miami was projected to lose more than 2.5 million residents.

 

Amy Green, 90.7 News.

 


