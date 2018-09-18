Reporting On Hurricane Maria’s Death Toll In Puerto Rico

The death toll in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria sparked public outrage, and denial from the Trump administration.

Reporters from the news website Quartz, the Associated Press and Puerto Rico’s Center for Investigative Journalism worked to uncover the stories behind the numbers, interviewing hundreds of family members of victims and reviewing the testimony of many more.

Their investigation shows how lack of medical care after the storm contributed to the deaths of hundreds of Puerto Ricans with treatable ailments.

Journalist Ana Campoy joins Intersection to explain how the investigation was carried out and what can be learned from how Puerto Rican and Federal authorities responded to the disaster.