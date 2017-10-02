 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Report Shows Impact Of Homelessness On Florida Students

A new study Monday shows more than 72,000 Florida school children were considered homeless in the 2015-2016 school year. Twelve thousand of them are in central Florida.

The study attributes the increase to the recession and more teacher training to identify students who are homeless. Shelley Lauten, CEO of the Central Florida Commission on Homelessness, said this report includes students temporarily doubled up with others and who are staying in hotels and motels.

“The children who are experiencing homelessness are almost, in some cases, three times more likely to be disciplined or missing school,” said Lauten.

It also found academic learning gains were significantly lower for students who are homeless or precariously housed.

The University of Florida and the organization, Miami Homes for All conducted the study commissioned by JP Morgan Chase.


