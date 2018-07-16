 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Report: Florida’s Economy Tops $1 Trillion

by Associated Press (AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s economy has topped $1 trillion, meaning that if Florida was its own nation, it would have the 17th-largest economy in the world.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that’s bigger than Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Argentina and the Netherlands.

The Florida Chamber Foundation in a release said the state is adding about $2.74 billion to the state’s gross domestic product each day.

The chamber has launched the “Florida 2030” initiative to address problem areas in the economy, such as the achievement gap in schools and the poverty rate.

Despite hitting the $1 trillion mark, there’s still room to grow. Wage growth has long been pointed to by economists as an area Florida’s economy — and the national economy — need to address to continue growing.


