Rep. Matt Caldwell Edges Out Nikki Fried In Narrow Agricultural Commissioner Race

Nikki Fried became the first woman to get a party nomination for Commissioner of Agriculture when last August’s primary election came and went. She narrowly missed that chance, in the election against Matt Caldwell.

Fried is a Fort Lauderdale attorney and lobbyist. She wants to widen access to medical marijuana and more thoroughly review background checks for concealed weapons applications. This is from her first campaign ad.

“One helps sick and dying Floridians and is overregulated. And the other one, is used to terrorize our schools and our communities and is barely regulated at all.”

A crowd of more than 100 people cheered when Nikki Fried walked into her election night watch party at Good Spirits –

But that same crowd had dwindled down to just a handful of people a few hours later, when Fried announced she wouldn’t be conceding quickly in a close race.

“We have had a message that we have traveled across the state – a hope for our state – a vision for what our state can look like.”

Fried was born and raised in Miami, and now lives in Broward County.

