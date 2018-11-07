 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
2018 Election


Rep. Matt Caldwell Edges Out Nikki Fried In Narrow Agricultural Commissioner Race

by Caitie Switalski (WLRN)
Nikki Fried became the first woman to get a party nomination for Commissioner of Agriculture when last August’s primary election came and went. She narrowly missed that chance, in the election against Matt Caldwell.

Fried is a Fort Lauderdale attorney and lobbyist. She wants to widen access to medical marijuana and more thoroughly review background checks for concealed weapons applications. This is from her first campaign ad.

“One helps sick and dying Floridians and is overregulated. And the other one, is used to terrorize our schools and our communities and is barely regulated at all.”

A crowd of more than 100 people cheered when Nikki Fried walked into her election night watch party at Good Spirits –

But that same crowd had dwindled down to just a handful of people a few hours later, when Fried announced she wouldn’t be conceding quickly in a close race.

“We have had a message that we have traveled across the state – a hope for our state – a vision for what our state can look like.”
Fried was born and raised in Miami, and now lives in Broward County.

