Renters May Recover Sinkhole Items By Sifting Through Mess

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Renters who lived in two homes that were swallowed by a sinkhole in Florida earlier this month may be able to recover property that fell into the ground — by sifting through the mess left behind.

Pasco County official Kevin Guthrie said Tuesday that debris from the sinkhole will be taken to a special section of a landfill where the renters can go through the contents at their own risk. Some of the items may have been exposed to bio-contamination.

County officials are still deciding what to eventually do with the sinkhole in the Tampa suburb, Land O’Lakes. The possibilities range from doing nothing to connecting it to a nearby lake.

Besides the two swallowed homes, residents in three other nearby homes were displaced because of the risk.